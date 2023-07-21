Celina Jaitly says she is unable to sleep or eat after watching 'heinous' Manipur videos: Shaking with anger and pain

Celina Jaitly is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who have reacted with rage in response to the crimes against two tribal women, who were stripped naked and paraded on the road by a large group of men. The months-old incidents came to light only when a video of the incident went viral recently. Also read: Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul: Kiara Advani, Soni Razdan demand action against culprits, Sonu Sood pens note Celina Jaitly has tweeted about Manipur crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Celina wrote, “I am unable to sleep or eat since I saw the Manipur violence videos few hours ago. Shaking with anger, pain and anger again. Violence is violence… Ethnic, non ethnic, whatever the reason violence is violence and violence against women isn't cultural, it's criminal.”

She further wrote, “Protection of women and children should be utmost priority of authorities. To see this heinous, barbaric crime against women has shaken me to the core, I urge the government and I have faith in the government that they take such stringent action that no one dares even in their wildest dreams to think of ever attempting anything like this ever again!!! Manipur burning… Manipur crisis.”

One of the Twitter users commented on her post, “Faith? This happened 77days ago.” Another said, “I feel you @CelinaJaitly I was shaken to the core myself when I came across this barbaric, inhuman video. My heart cries and I feel sad to see what is becoming of my home country.”

Celina on death of one of her premature babies

A day before, Celina opened up about the death of one of her twins five years ago. She shared a picture of the surviving twin along with her husband Peter Haag and penned a long note for all those parents who deal with premature birth of their babies.

She wrote, “It took me 5 years to come to terms with this episode of our lives but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to @peterhaag & I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby. Peter n I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives.”

