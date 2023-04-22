Celina Jaitly talks about her health condition after carrying 2 sets of twins: ‘I still have multiple hernias'

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about her health, losing her parents and a baby adding that she is still building herself from scratch. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Celina shared a photo of herself as she stood inside her home. (Also Read | Celina Jaitly reveals her ‘half-Austrian’ kids said India has ‘special DNA’ after Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe win) Celina Jaitly has talked about her health condition 'after carrying two sets of twins'.

In the photo, Celina wore a black sports bra and blue trousers as she posed for the camera. A book case was seen behind her in the photo. Celina wrote, "I still have multiple hernias, severe Diastasis recti of the abdomen after carrying 2 sets of twins. Lost my parents & a baby in my 2nd twin pregnancy. Even though I am still building myself from scratch, I know there is something inside of us that is greater than any obstacle!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Promise yourself to be so strong, to believe in you...that nothing can disturb your peace of mind." "Keep going…you are stronger than you think…god bless," said another person. A tweet read, "You are a remarkable person. You are able to handle any problem and you have the strength to face anything in life. May God bless you and keep you happy always." "You have unlimited inner-world happiness & Strength. Keep it up my friend, God's blessings are always with you," read a comment.

Celina, who lives with her husband and children in Austria, had a few years ago spoken about her child. The actor shared several pictures of her family on Instagram in 2020.

A part of her caption read, "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us."

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. They are parents to twin boys born in March 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died.

The actor regularly shares posts on Twitter. Recently, she hit back at a person who made comments about her "sleeping with Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan". A Twitter user recently wrote, "Celina Jaitly is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times".

She responded, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!" The actor also requested the Twitter Safety account to take necessary action against the person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON