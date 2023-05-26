Celina Jaitly shares desi reel about a date gone wrong. Watch

Celina Jaitly has shared a funny video to shorten the distance between her fans and her. She is seen reacting to man asking her out on a date but also adding that she should forgive him like a younger brother in case he makes a mistake. It is a popular reel on Instagram and has been enacted by many on the platform. She compared it to her own life with husband Peter Haag and her three sons. Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals she always thought of 'just wanting to look good': Until I realized what it felt like to be strong

Celina Jaitly in a glimpse from her hilarious Instagram reel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had originally shared the video on Instagram in March with the caption: “When you finally find the opportunity for DATE NIGHT with husband after having two sets of twins… #relationshipmemes #husbandwifejokes #hindicomedy #funny #hindimemes.” It shows her getting ready for a date in black casuals and a matching jacket. She goes in shock when the boy tells her in Hindi, "Ja hamai pahli date hai. Agar kachu galti ho jaye to chhota bhai samajh ke maaf kardio (this is my first date. If I commit a mistake, please forgive me considering me a younger brother)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the old Instagram video, Celina wrote on Twitter on Friday, “It is said that laughter is the shortest distance between two people. In order to shorten the distance between you and me I created some fun vitamin LOL for you all, follow my Instagram to get yours.”

Fans reacts to Celina's video

Her fans found it amusing and reacted to in the comments section. A fan wrote, “That song at the end and the look on your face... Gets me every time. Hilarious...” Another wrote, “The eye expression hits at a different level! I think time is in reverse motion for you. Keep up the great work and obviously miss your movies!” A comment also read: “Smokin hot and hilarious... What a combo".

Life in Austria

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celina lives wit her family in a picturesque town of Austria. Her husband Peter Haag is a hotelier. The couple is parents to 11-year-old twins Winston and Viraaj and five-year-old Arthur. Celina was last seen in 2020 short film, Seasons Greetings, alongside Lillete Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.