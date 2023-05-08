Celina Jaitly reveals she always thought of 'just wanting to look good': Until I realized what it felt like to be strong

Actor Celina Jaitly has penned a long note on how working out has helped her combat depression. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Celina revealed that she always thought she wanted to look good until she realized 'what it felt like to be strong'. She also said that her fitness journey after ‘two consecutive twin pregnancies has been quite a graph’. (Also Read | Celina Jaitly responds to troll who taunted her for living in Austria) Celina Jaitly shared a post on Twitter.

Celina also shared a picture of herself wearing a black sports bra and white trousers. She also wore training gloves as she held an equipment in her hands. The actor gave an expression as she posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Celina wrote, “I found I was more confident when I stopped being someone else’s definition of beautiful and started being my own.”

She added, "The difference between who you are and who you want to be is what you do. My fitness journey after two consecutive twin pregnancies has been quite a graph. I was dealing with my mind and body who were behaving as two entirely different entities. I would work on my mind and body would give up, but whenever I worked on my body my mind remained stable and elevated."

"Working out helped combat my phases of depression following my parents & baby’s loss during my second twin pregnancy, specifically certain workouts which I tailored myself during covid lockdowns. Working out around post pregnancy rectus diastases and hernias is even more challenging, you wonder why your tummy won’t go away or why your body feels spongy despite many efforts to get back to Gymn and hours of cardio," she also wrote.

"I did not hire a team of trainers to help me, I worked on educating myself in sports science, as well as taking advantage of my #austrian alpine outdoors during Covid … It took a lot of work and now some results are showing and I am sharing them to inspire you not to give up on yourselves," Celina continued.

She concluded, "We all are works in progress and are roads which will always be under construction so instead of being hard on yourself just be consistent. I always thought I just wanted to look good until I realized what it felt like to be strong, focus on building yourself instead of weight loss. Signing off with love, strength and power !!" She also added the hashtags--Celina Jaitly, workout motivation, postpartum fitness and Bollywood. Celina also added the weight lifter and martial arts uniform emojis.

