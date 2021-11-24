Celina Jaitly on birthday: By 40 I have proudly achieved so much

On her 40th birthday, actor-humanitarian Celina Jaitly is in a reflective mood and is counting her blessings, while also looking back at a fulfilling journey that she had so far.

“By 40 I have proudly achieved so much. I became a supermodel at age of 15, went on to win Miss India, Miss Universe runners up at 19, was launched by the great Feroz Khan in films, done some fabulous films, become a UN Goodwill ambassador, fought for LGBTA equality, won international awards, married an Austrian (Peter Haag), gave birth to two sets of twins and I won a best performance award just two weeks before I turn 40. It’s a great legacy to look back at and amazing motivation towards what the future holds,” she shares.

And while she knows that birthdays come with this whole thing about growing a year older, she is not worried about ageing.

“I don’t look at age I look at achievements, I look at accomplishments. Each birthday should be measured by the growth of a wonderful legacy to look back at,” Jaitly adds.

As for her plans for this special milestone birthday, the actor says she will be celebrating her birthday in Europe at their family alpine estate.

“We have an amazing high altitude hike planned just the five of -- me, my husband and three sons, followed by intimate evening with wine and cake as due to Covid we plan to keep it cozy,” she says.

Jaitly tied the knot with hotelier Peter Haag and the two welcomed their first set of twins Winston and Viraaj in 2012. Celina again gave birth to twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former couldn’t survive.

She says that her birthday celebrations have changed after having kids. “After kids, birthdays hold a different meaning all together, birthdays aren’t just about the person whose birthday it is. They’re about celebrating the entire family—honouring the birthday person and giving thanks that they are in our life and vice versa,” she ends.

