Celina Jaitly shares old breastfeeding photo, recalls being trolled for 'child neglect and impossible body'

Actor Celina Jaitly, in a lengthy Instagram post, remembered how she was trolled for sharing a picture of herself as she breastfed her newborn baby.

Celina Jaitly, who gave birth to two sets of twins, shared a throwback picture from nine years ago on Instagram late Thursday. She had just had her first set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, at the time. In a long post, she said that the picture first appeared nine years ago in a magazine. "@facebook brought up this picture from @stardustmagazineindia edition 9 years ago and along with it a lot of memories. At that time while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media (for child neglect & impossible body) published in the magazine by then editor @ramkamalmukherjee," she wrote.

Celina recalled how a rare moment that she enjoyed with her newborn twins was captured in the image that she had shared. She also talked about being trolled for the picture. "In reality, me & my 1-month-old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai. I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind everything someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions."

The actor went on to explain that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes and how she had to follow a strict diet to ensure the delivery of healthy babies. She also said that she put one of the twins beside her, on the mat, as doctors had advised them to monitor his activities.

"I took great care of myself during pregnancy as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, hence in order to protect my babies, I followed a very strict diet & exercise routine under a doctor's supervision. This in turn led to me being healthier than ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged ?? The twin who is on the mat (@winstonjhaag ) the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however, I was immensely harassed for apparently 'neglecting' him by putting him next to me on the mat," Celina Jaitly wrote on Instagram.

She concluded her note with, "Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time, I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one. #celinajaitly #momoftwins."

Celina tied the knot with hotelier Peter Haag and the two welcomed their first set of twins Winston and Viraaj in 2012. She again gave birth to twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former couldn’t survive.

