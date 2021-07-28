Celina Jaitly was approached for Shilpa Shetty's 'decent' app, not Raj Kundra's HotShots

Celina Jaitly has denied any connection with businessman Raj Kundra's app HotShots, through her spokesperson. Soon after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested last week, rumours suggested that Celina had been approached for a project for his app.

A spokesperson for Celina Jaitly told a leading daily that she was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app, though she did not join that either. "Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Streams, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for HotShots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join," the daily quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added, "Celina's commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app."

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The Mumbai police had told the court that he had earned at least ₹1.17 crore between August and December last year from his alleged business of production and online distribution of porn films, a PTI report said.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be pornographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty scolded Raj Kundra for ruining 'family's reputation': report

Raj Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.