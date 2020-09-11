e-paper
Celina Jaitly celebrates 'miracle baby' Arthur's 3rd birthday: He survived loss of his twin, spent 2 months in an incubator bravely'

Celina Jaitly celebrates ‘miracle baby’ Arthur’s 3rd birthday: He survived loss of his twin, spent 2 months in an incubator bravely’

Celina Jaitly has penned a note as her youngest son Arthur turns three, and shared it with a picture of her three sons.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Celina Jaitly has penned a post to mark her son Arthur's third birthday.
Celina Jaitly has penned a post to mark her son Arthur’s third birthday.
         

Celina Jaitly has shared a glimpse of her youngest son Arthur’s birthday party on Instagram. She called him their miracle baby as he survived the loss of his twin brother and emerged victorious after spending two months of his life in an incubator.

Celina shared a picture of the little one playing with his toys while getting kisses on both the cheeks from his elder brothers: Winston and Viraaj. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARTHUR!Yesterday our miracle baby @arthurjhaag turned 3. Having survived the loss of his twin and 2 months in an incubator bravely Arthur is an passionate hiker, skier, budding palaeontologist and baby boss. @haag.peter and 1 encourage all parents who have had a preemie baby, they are the strongest and it definitely gets better. We all seek your blessings for @arthurjhaag. @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag #twinsplusone #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #momoftwinsplusone #babyno3 #happybirthday #birthdayboy #haagbrothers #austrian #family #arthur #arthurjhaag #love #birthday #bollywood #bollywoodkids #3boys.”

Hindustantimes

Celina tied the knot with hotelier Peter Haag and the two welcomed their first set of twins Winston and Viraaj in 2012. Celina again gave birth to twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former couldn’t survive.

Also read: Poonam Pandey marries Sam Bombay: ‘Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you’. See pics

Celina recently made her acting comeback with the film Season’s Greetings. Talking about her life as a mother of three boys, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “ I never imagined that I will be promoting a film in the middle of a global pandemic. Most of my time has gone in promoting Season’s Greetings. My kids ask me ‘are you going to spend any time with us today or are you going to be busy upstairs in the office, mummy’. They also understand that there are two types of growth. There is one very important growth with your family and you grow in life. Another is your own personal growth when you grow as a woman, as a mother, lover. I feel it is very important to pursue your dreams.”

