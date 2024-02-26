Chamkila: Netflix announces release date of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film; check details here

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the upcoming film Chamkila. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the streaming platform posted a brief clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra shares new Chamkila still to wish ‘mera yaara, mera pyaara’ Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday) Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Chamkila.

Chamkila release date announced

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz (banjo emoji) (A crowd would gather when he sang, such was his style). @imtiazaliofficial ’s AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!" Chamkila marks Diljit and director Imtiaz Ali's first on-screen collaboration.

About Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

What Imtiaz had said about film

Earlier, talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Making Amar Singh Chamkila about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."

What Diljit told about playing the role of the late singer

Diljit Dosanjh had said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role."

