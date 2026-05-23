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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film sees some growth, crosses 6 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: The romantic drama received mixed reviews upon release. It is backed by Dharma Productions.

May 23, 2026 10:11 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama released in theatres on Friday with little hype around it. The film also opened to lukewarm reviews upon release, and the audience reactions were also not that great. After a slow start on its opening day, how has the film fared on its second day of release? Let's take a look. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film sees a slow start but beats Ek Din opening haul)

Chand Mera Dil shows growth but is it enough?

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected 3.56 crore on its second day of release. It is a slight growth compared to its opening day, when it had earned 3 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 7.71 crore and total India net to 6.56 crore so far.

Although the numbers are not that high, it has still managed to beat the second-day figures of Ek Din, which was released earlier this month. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, had collected 1.20 crore on its second day. It will be interesting to see whether Chand Mera Dil will be able to show a spike in collections on Sunday and pull through a good opening weekend.

About Chand Mera Dil

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

lakshya ananya panday
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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