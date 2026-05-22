Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film off to slow start but beats Ek Din opening haul

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, finally released in theatres on May 22 after facing several delays. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the romantic drama had generated curiosity among audiences because of its subject and fresh pairing. However, the film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and viewers, which appears to have affected its first-day box office numbers. Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya and Ananya Panday lead the romantic drama.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1 According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil had a slow start at the domestic box office. The film collected around ₹2.60 crore net in India on its opening day from 4944 shows.

Although the numbers are not particularly strong for a film backed by a major production house like Dharma Productions, the movie still managed to perform better than Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The romantic drama, produced by Aamir Khan, had collected ₹1.15 crore nett on its opening day after releasing on May 15. So far, Ek Din has managed to collect only around ₹4 crore nett in India.

However, Chand Mera Dil could not match the opening-day performance of Ananya Panday’s previous theatrical release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, which also starred Kartik Aaryan, had opened with ₹7.75 crore on day 1. Compared to that film, Chand Mera Dil’s opening figures are significantly lower.

Trade analysts believe the film’s performance over the weekend will now be important. Since romantic dramas often depend heavily on word-of-mouth publicity, the coming days will determine whether the film can show growth at the box office or continue to struggle because of weak audience reception.

About Chand Mera Dil Directed by Vivek Soni, the film revolves around Chandni, played by Ananya Panday, and Aarav, played by Lakshya. The two meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Chandni decides to keep the baby and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Chand Mera Dil’s central conflict, the man’s moment of violence towards his partner, is bound to spark conversation. Love has no place for violence. But love is also, at times, about second chances. It’s complicated and messy, just like the flaws which prevent this film from being an easy recommendation.”