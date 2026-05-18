Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil faces CBFC cuts; 96 seconds of kissing scenes chopped: Report

With just days left for its theatrical release, Chand Mera Dil has undergone several modifications during its censor certification process. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. Now, according to reports, the film has completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), though not without a few changes. Lakshya-Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil faces CBFC cuts. (YouTube )

CBFC trims intimate scenes According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Chand Mera Dil has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its theatrical release. However, the certification reportedly came after the board suggested a few modifications involving the film’s intimate scenes.

The makers were asked to remove a 10-second kissing sequence and replace it with alternate visuals.

Additionally, lip-lock scenes collectively lasting 1 minute and 26 seconds were also reportedly trimmed during the censor process. Altogether, close to 96 seconds of kissing visuals were removed before the film received clearance.

The CBFC also requested consent-related paperwork for all child actors featured in the film. After completing the required formalities and edits, the film was officially granted its censor certificate on May 8.

Runtime and film details revealed The censor certificate also revealed the official runtime of the film. Chand Mera Dil has a runtime of 135.36 minutes, making it approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long.

The film has been directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic drama has been backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza.

The screenplay has been written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story created by Soni himself. The film also features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.