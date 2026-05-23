Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film sees some growth, crosses ₹6 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama released in theatres on Friday with little hype around it. The film also opened to lukewarm reviews upon release, and the audience reactions were also not that great. After a slow start on its opening day, how has the film fared on its second day of release? Let's take a look. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film sees a slow start but beats Ek Din opening haul) Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

Chand Mera Dil shows growth but is it enough? The latest update from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected ₹3.56 crore on its second day of release. It is a slight growth compared to its opening day, when it had earned ₹3 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹7.71 crore and total India net to ₹6.56 crore so far.

Although the numbers are not that high, it has still managed to beat the second-day figures of Ek Din, which was released earlier this month. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, had collected ₹1.20 crore on its second day. It will be interesting to see whether Chand Mera Dil will be able to show a spike in collections on Sunday and pull through a good opening weekend.

About Chand Mera Dil Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, "Lakshya delivers a genuinely sincere performance in a role that demands a great deal emotionally. When he breaks down on screen, the anguish seems real. But what’s a love story without chemistry? Locking lips, unfortunately, is not enough. Ananya Panday emerges as the weaker link here. She looks pretty and performs well in the heavier emotional scenes, but in the romance department, her efforts fall considerably short. The music by Sachin-Jigar is nice, and two tracks stood out for yours truly: Ishaq Nibhaavan and the title track. But if the makers were aiming for a Saiyaara-like effect, it's not quite there."