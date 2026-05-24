Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film shows slight growth on Sunday, crosses 10 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film has been struggling to see growth even in its first weekend. The romantic drama was released amid low hype, and the lukewarm reviews did not help its case either. Let us take a look at how the film performed on its first Sunday in theatres. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance drama is frustrating, flawed, yet rewarding - just like love)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

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The latest report from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected ₹4.84 crore on Sunday. It is a slight improvement from Saturday, when it earned ₹3.75 crore. On its opening day, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹3 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹12.94 crore and total India net to ₹10.93 crore so far.

Chand Mera Dil has fared much lower than last year's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which broke records upon release and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. However, Lakshya and Ananya's film holds a position higher than the collections of Ek Din so far. The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer had collected ₹1.07 crore on its first Sunday. Ananya's last release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had collected more than Chand Mera Dil on its first Sunday, at ₹5.5 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil

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{{^usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil is prodiced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni have worked on the screenplay of the film. The dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil is prodiced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni have worked on the screenplay of the film. The dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Ananya Panday and Lakshya are sharing screen space together for the first time in a feature film, the duo has previously appeared together in multiple advertisements. Interestingly, Chand Mera Dil also marks only Lakshya’s third project since transitioning from television to films. Lakshya was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ananya Panday and Lakshya are sharing screen space together for the first time in a feature film, the duo has previously appeared together in multiple advertisements. Interestingly, Chand Mera Dil also marks only Lakshya’s third project since transitioning from television to films. Lakshya was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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