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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film shows slight growth on Sunday, crosses 10 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: The film is directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions.

May 24, 2026 10:18 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film has been struggling to see growth even in its first weekend. The romantic drama was released amid low hype, and the lukewarm reviews did not help its case either. Let us take a look at how the film performed on its first Sunday in theatres. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance drama is frustrating, flawed, yet rewarding - just like love)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

The latest report from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected 4.84 crore on Sunday. It is a slight improvement from Saturday, when it earned 3.75 crore. On its opening day, Chand Mera Dil collected 3 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 12.94 crore and total India net to 10.93 crore so far.

Chand Mera Dil has fared much lower than last year's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which broke records upon release and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. However, Lakshya and Ananya's film holds a position higher than the collections of Ek Din so far. The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer had collected 1.07 crore on its first Sunday. Ananya's last release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had collected more than Chand Mera Dil on its first Sunday, at 5.5 crore.

About Chand Mera Dil

 
lakshya ananya panday
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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