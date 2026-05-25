...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film sees dip on Monday, crosses 12 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: The film directed by Vivek Soni opened to mixed reviews.

May 25, 2026 10:29 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
Advertisement

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama released in theatres on Friday with little hype around it. Upon release, the film received lukewarm reviews, while audience reactions too remained fairly underwhelming. After witnessing a slow start at the box office on its opening day, the film showed little growth on Sunday. Let us take a look at the box office collection so far. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance drama is frustrating, flawed, yet rewarding - just like love)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected 1.74 crore on Monday, its 4th day of release. It is a huge dip compared to Sunday's numbers, which stood at 4.35 crore, which was also its highest single-day haul so far. On its opening day, the film collected 3 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to 15.28 crore and total India net to 12.84 crore so far. Will the film show growth in the upcoming days? It looks unlikely but only time will tell.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

 
lakshya ananya panday
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film sees dip on Monday, crosses 12 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.