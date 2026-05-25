Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya, Ananya Panday film sees dip on Monday, crosses 12 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama released in theatres on Friday with little hype around it. Upon release, the film received lukewarm reviews, while audience reactions too remained fairly underwhelming. After witnessing a slow start at the box office on its opening day, the film showed little growth on Sunday. Let us take a look at the box office collection so far. (Also read: Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance drama is frustrating, flawed, yet rewarding - just like love)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a still from the film.

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As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹1.74 crore on Monday, its 4th day of release. It is a huge dip compared to Sunday's numbers, which stood at ₹4.35 crore, which was also its highest single-day haul so far. On its opening day, the film collected ₹3 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹15.28 crore and total India net to ₹12.84 crore so far. Will the film show growth in the upcoming days? It looks unlikely but only time will tell.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Since yesterday, the internet has been flooded with clips of Ananya Panday performing a fusion Bharatanatyam dance in the film. The reactions were far from positive. Well-known dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita R Ratnam, known for her Neo Bharatam dance form, reviewed Ananya’s performance on X. She wrote, “Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since yesterday, the internet has been flooded with clips of Ananya Panday performing a fusion Bharatanatyam dance in the film. The reactions were far from positive. Well-known dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita R Ratnam, known for her Neo Bharatam dance form, reviewed Ananya’s performance on X. She wrote, “Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But, Ananya R Kurup, the assistant choreographer credited for Ananya’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance, posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse and said that she ‘nailed’ her dance performance. A portion of her caption read: “@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest person I know!! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you’ve absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil.” Ananya responded to her with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But, Ananya R Kurup, the assistant choreographer credited for Ananya’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance, posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse and said that she ‘nailed’ her dance performance. A portion of her caption read: “@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest person I know!! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you’ve absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil.” Ananya responded to her with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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