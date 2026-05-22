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Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance drama is frustrating, flawed, yet rewarding - just like love

Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's film tests the audience with cringe even if it has a coherent plot buried beneath all that.

May 22, 2026 08:32 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Chand Mera Dil

Director: Vivek Soni

Cast: Lakshya, Ananya Panday

Rating: ★★.5

Chand Mera Dil review: The romance drama stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

What happened after Simran boarded the train, dripping with love for Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Life. Life happened. Marriage, responsibilities, children…you get the drift. And that, in one line, is Chand Mera Dil, which talks about how love is tested in different ways.

The premise

The story revolves around Chandni (Ananya Panday) and Aarav (Lakshya), who meet at a college in Hyderabad, fall in love, and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the child, the two get married and…it all goes downhill from there. One argument, born out of mounting frustration, turns physical, and what follows is best discovered when you watch the film yourself.

Directed by Vivek Soni (also the writer), I have got to give Chand Mera Dil one thing: it's consistent. The first 30 minutes make you facepalm just as hard as the last 30. Love stories are meant to be sappy, and I am all for it. But that doesn’t mean we should be subjected to college students texting each other “I just hugged you” and “I just hugged you back” in the middle of a lecture.

Lakshya delivers a genuinely sincere performance in a role that demands a great deal emotionally. When he breaks down on screen, the anguish seems real. But what’s a love story without chemistry? Locking lips, unfortunately, is not enough. Ananya Panday emerges as the weaker link here. She looks pretty and performs well in the heavier emotional scenes, but in the romance department, her efforts fall considerably short.

The music by Sachin-Jigar is nice, and two tracks stood out for yours truly: Ishaq Nibhaavan and the title track. But if the makers were aiming for a Saiyaara-like effect, it's not quite there.

Overall, Chand Mera Dil's central conflict- the man's moment of violence towards his partner- is bound to spark conversation. Love has no place for violence. But love is also, at times, about second chances. It’s complicated and messy. Just like the flaws which prevent this film from being an easy recommendation. Ughh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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