Star Plus' new show Sairaab sparks comparison to Saiyaara; internet says male lead resembles Ahaan Panday's Krish Kapoor

The promo featured the male lead as a rockstar performing on stage with a guitar in his hand while the audience cheered loudly for him. Meanwhile, the female lead, dressed in a yellow saree, was seen backstage watching him before walking away as he tried to stop her from a distance. Although the faces of the actors were not revealed, the visuals quickly drew comparisons with Saiyaara among viewers online.

Last year, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara became a massive success and received immense love from audiences, turning Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight sensations. Recently, Star Plus released an AI-generated promo of its upcoming show Sairaab, and fans could not help but compare its visuals to Saiyaara. Many even felt that the male lead resembled Ahaan’s character, Krish Kapoor.

One comment read, “The male lead is looking like Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara.” Another user wrote, “We are copying Saiyaara now?” One Instagram user commented, “Trying to copy Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara but not everyone can create that aura.” Another wrote, “Desperation is insane. You can never copy Saiyaara because it was original.”

Fans guess the lead pair The makers have not yet revealed the lead actors of the show. However, many fans were seen requesting the makers to cast Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget. The duo had earlier won hearts with their chemistry in Bepannah.

Some viewers also speculated that the lead pair could be composer Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. The two were reportedly offered a show by Ektaa Kapoor during their stint on Bigg Boss, and Tanya had recently revealed that she had started shooting for her first television project.

More details about the upcoming Star Plus show are still awaited, but the promo has already managed to create curiosity among viewers.

About Saiyaara Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara told the story of a struggling musician who falls in love with an aspiring journalist and writer. However, fate takes a different turn after a shocking revelation about Vaani leads the two to separate, until Krish Kapoor eventually finds his way back to her.

The film marked Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut alongside Aneet Padda in her first lead role on the big screen. Their chemistry and performances impressed both critics and audiences, making them overnight stars. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing romantic films in India and earned ₹570 crore worldwide at the box office.