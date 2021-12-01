Chandan Roy Sanyal: I am conscious about not overexposing myself on OTT platforms

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal’s career had not taken off since he made his debut in Rang De Basanti (2006) starring Aamir Khan. But OTT platforms have been a game changer for him. Web series such as Ashram, and anthology film such as Ray, and the recent direct-to-OTT release Sanak gave him a chance to shine.

The ecstatic actor says, “I will say that OTT gave me more opportunities to prove myself than films. They did not explore me fully. What OTT has done for me and given me right now…I have no time to take up more work. There is too much of it coming my way.”

However, the 41-year-old admits that he is extremely is conscious about not overexposing himself on the web space.

“ I want to keep myself fresh. My guru taught me to keep it like that. This is happening to me for the first time. I do not want to get fatigued by working too much. I want to juice it well, araam se,” says Sanyal.

The actor got a chance to display his talent as an out and out negative character opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Sanak, for which he garnered rave reviews.

On a philosophical note, Sanyal says that he “felt finished before, but feels nourished now”.

He goes on to explain, “I was just surviving with a few things on my plate, in terms of characters and roles. Now I have Italian, Indian for breakfast. Before it was just a few square meals a day. I couldn’t have survived on that for long. My meals were very small, now I don’t feel so.”