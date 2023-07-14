Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher wish ISRO ‘astronomical success'

As India readies for its third moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty have posted encouraging and congratulatory messages for ISRO scientists and the country. While Suniel wished ISRO ‘astronomical’ success, Akshay said it is 'time to rise'. Fat boy LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan 3 on Friday at 2:35pm as part of the country's moon mission. Also read: OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva as he comes to Pankaj Tripathi's rescue in his hour of need. Watch Bollywood also wishes the best for Chandrayaan 3 launch.

Suniel and Akshay on Chandrayaan 3

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of Chandrayaan 3 on Twitter and wrote, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to Chandrayaan 3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! Proud Indian...”

Suniel Shetty tweeted ahead of Chandrayaan 3 launch.

Anupam Kher also wrote on Twitter, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…"

Akshay Kumar reacted to his old tweet at the time of Chandrayaan 2 and wrote, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

His 2019 tweet read: “There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again.” Chandrayaan 2 had failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface.

Akshay Kumar retweeted his own 2019 tweet.

In the same year 2019, Akshay was seen in the film Mission Mangal. It was loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who contributed to India's first Mars Orbiter Mission. Akshay played the mission director in the film which also had Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sanjay Kapoor, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and many others in the ensemble cast.

Akshay and Suniel's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar will now be seen in OMG 2, the teaser of which was unveiled earlier this week. It shows Akshay in a look inspired from Lord Shiva, with dreadlocks and a shirtless avatar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and will hit theatres on August 11.

Suniel was seen in a web series titled Hunter this year. He will next be see in Hera Pheri 3, in which he will be returning as Shyam.

