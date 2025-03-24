Changed surname to mean jokes, Prateik Babbar's family feud is in the spotlight again: Everything we know

Indian weddings are known for their dramatic plot twists, and the recent wedding of Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee was no exception. The wedding was the epitome of "family drama" - and this time around, it was all about who didn't get the invite. Prateik's father, Raj Babbar, and the rest of the Babbar clan were not invited to the celebrations. Also read: Prateik Babbar is now 'Prateik Smita Patil', wife Priya says Raj Babbar was 'never there in his life’ Prateik Babbar got married to Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14. (Instagram)

The family has been vocal about their hurt and disappointment, leading to a very public and dramatic fallout. Prateik is Raj's son from his second wedding to late actor Smita Patil. Raj first wife was Nadira Babbar, with whom he had kids Arya and Juuhi.

Here's a rundown of everything that's happened so far.

Prateik and Priya on not inviting Raj Babbar to the wedding

In an interview with The Times of India, Prateik was asked about the reason behind the absence of the Babbar clan. To which, Priya said, "No, absolutely not. We don't want to talk about it. And it's not our place. It's all online. It's all on the internet. Let people go back in the past and read some articles perhaps from back in the day and find out what went down in anybody's life before passing a reckless comment which can affect somebody's special day. Nobody has any right to say anything about it. If Prateik chooses to stay quiet, if I choose to stay quiet, that is actually out of respect and dignity. That's it. We do not want to speak about this and get in detail because we're happy... There is nothing to change. There was never anything there. So, I'm confused when people comment, ‘You did this to somebody’. But no, that family was never there, that person (referring to Raj Babbar) was never there in his life. So, I'm not sure why that question is coming up now, 30 years later”.

Aarya Babbar on not getting invited

It was Aarya Babbar who had first revealed that the Babbar clan had not been invited to the wedding. In an interview with ETimes, Aarya expressed his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision, as he had always believed that they shared a strong and close bond, saying, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone”. Later in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that Prateik disrespected his mother, late Smita Patil by not inviting his dad Raj Babbar.

In a standup act, Arya even cracked joked about men going for second marriages in the family. "My mother is so upset and cranky that she calls me every morning, crying and saying, ‘What should I do now that I have learnt these Punjabi boliyan? Do one thing — you also get married for the second time.’" He added, "I agree my father married twice, my sister also married twice, and now my brother is getting married for the second time. Even my dog, Happy, has two girlfriends. So, I don’t mind getting married for the second time, but I’m too lazy to go through the complications of a divorce."

Juuhi Babbar feels someone is influencing Prateik Babbar

In an interview with Bombay Times, Raj's daughter Juuhi claimed that Prateik is ‘surrounded by people’ who have ‘influenced him’. She said, “But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us — absolutely not. Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him. The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else — someone desperate for publicity and importance.”

How did Raj Babbar react to the wedding snub?

During one of his stand-up comedy acts, titled Babbar Toh Shaadi Karte Rhte HAIN?, Aarya shared what his father said about not being invited to his son’s wedding. When Aarya reached out to Raj to ask him how to handle media queries regarding his absence from Prateik's wedding. Aarya revealed his father's response, saying, “Tell them, mard toh shaadi karte rehte hain (men keep getting married)."

Prateik Babbar cuts ties with father Raj Babbar

Prateik has let go of his father’s name and instead adopted his late mother's identity by changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil. In an interview with The Times of India, he shared that he is not worried about the challenges it could bring. He said, “I'm just thinking about what makes me and my soul feel better, and what makes my heart smile, not thinking if it will negatively affect my career. I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad. It feels like a new chapter”.

What is their history?

Raj Babbar first married Nadira Babbar in 1975, with whom he shares two children, Juhi Babbar and Arya Babbar. He later tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983 and welcomed their son, Prateik Babbar, in 1986. However, Smita passed away the same year due to childbirth complications.

Prateik was raised by his grandparents.

Prateik Babbar on complex family drama leading to drug abuse

In the past, Prateik has revealed that he began using drugs because of the complex family dynamics. He wrote in a column for Mid-Day in 2017, that first experience with drugs came when he was 13. “My struggle with drugs started before high school,” he said. “My first real drug was a disturbed childhood. Constantly faced with internal dilemma, the voices in my head debating where I belong and who I am, drugs came disguised as a glitzy escape. As years went by, I got acquainted with the narcotic underbelly, which led me to my first run-in with drugs at the age of 13.”

He was addicted to marijuana, then cocaine and acid. “Getting out of bed was almost impossible; nausea greeted me each morning, my body ached and I oscillated between hot and cold every few minutes. At that point, I didn’t even have a drug of choice, I took whatever I could lay my hands on.”

“I realised I hadn’t looked myself in the eye ever since I started getting high. Following multiple episodes that made me feel like a miserable prisoner of drugs, I decided to finally seek professional help. My family refused to see their loved one attempt to slowly kill himself, and encouraged me to sign up for rehab,” he said.