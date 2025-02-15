Aarya Babbar on Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee's wedding: He disrespected Smita maa by not inviting his dad

Aarya Babbar has openly expressed his hurt at being excluded from brother Prateik Patil Babbar’s wedding to actor Priya Banerjee. Aarya, the son of actor-MP Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar, feels that Prateik disrespected his mother, late Smita Patil by not inviting the one person she truly loved, his dad Raj Babbar. Aarya Babbar, Prateik Patil Babbar with wife Priya

"Main iss hadd tak kehta hoon ki theek hai hamari maa Naadira ko nahi bulana chahte the woh, for whatever reason... I will give him the benefit of the doubt. He didn't want to invite me or my sister Juuhi (Babbar), okay. But at least he should have invited that person who Smita maa had loved, his father. Yeh cheez disrespect hai towards Smita maa" Aarya tells us.

When asked if they had attempted to reach out to Prateik after the wedding announcement, or if he had informed them, the 43-year-old responds, “The fact that we have tried reaching out or not doesn't matter, because for the past few months he has decided to not answer anyone's calls, for whatever reason. It is extremely hurtful.”

Interestingly, Aarya’s WhatsApp display picture still shows him and the family in happier times with Prateik. When pointed out, he says, "Maine kabhi itna directly bola nahi hai, par mujhe baat buri lagi. Main itna hurt hoon, but I can't bring myself to change the picture. Pata nahi, kuchh log usko overpower kar rahe hain, ya pata nahi kya ho gaya. I just wish things work out best for him. To take such a big step without the blessings of your parents... we didn't even know he is getting married."