Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee share romantic kiss, distribute sweets to paparazzi in first appearance after wedding

Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14. The newlywed couple posed for the paparazzi after their wedding and distributed sweets to celebrate their big day. Videos from their first appearance after the wedding have surfaced on the internet. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's first appearance after marriage.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Prateik Babbar makes relationship with Baar Baar Dekho actor Priya Banerjee official after separation with ex-wife)

Prateik and Priya's first appearance after marriage

Prateik and Priya posed for the paparazzi outside their house after their wedding. The couple shared a kiss at the photographers' request. In a heartfelt gesture, Prateik lifted Priya in his arms and twirled her around. Later, the newlyweds were seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi and thanking them for their wishes.

Prateik and Priya's wedding

Prateik married Priya on Friday in the presence of close friends and family at his mother, the late actor Smita Patil’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding, captioning the post, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik." For their special day, the couple chose exquisite traditional attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Priya stunned in an ivory and gold lehenga, intricately crafted with delicate threadwork and embroidery, while Prateik looked dashing in an open sherwani paired with a shirt and dhoti set.

Babbar family's absence in Prateik's wedding

However, Prateik's father, Raj Babbar, and his half-brother, Aarya Babbar, were notably absent from the wedding. Speaking to Etimes, Aarya expressed his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision, saying, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone. Life is not less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don’t want to think it is Prateik, and I don’t think he is like that.”

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot in January 2019. However, they got officially divorced in January 2023. The actor made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2023.