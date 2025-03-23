Prateik Babbar is now 'Prateik Smita Patil', wife Priya says Raj Babbar was 'never there in his life’

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding ceremony generated significant buzz, with whispers circulating about the exclusion of Prateik's father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, and the rest of the Babbar family from the celebrations. In response to the speculation, the newlywed couple has finally spoken out, acknowledging that the situation is indeed complicated. He has also changed his name once again to just ‘Prateik Smita Patil’. Also read: Raj Babbar's daughter Juuhi on Prateik Babbar not inviting family to wedding with Priya Banerjee: ‘He was influenced’ Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14. (Instagram)

While choosing not to elaborate further at this time, they hinted that Prateik will eventually address the matter publicly when he feels emotionally prepared to do so. In an interview with The Times of India, Priya also accused Raj of not being there for her husband Prateik.

Prateik-Priya breaks silence on family snub at wedding

When Prateik was asked about the reason behind the absence of the Babbar clan, Priya intervened and said, "No, absolutely not. We don't want to talk about it. And it's not our place. It's all online. It's all on the internet. Let people go back in the past and read some articles perhaps from back in the day and find out what went down in anybody's life before passing a reckless comment which can affect somebody's special day. Nobody has any right to say anything about it. If Prateik chooses to stay quiet, if I choose to stay quiet, that is actually out of respect and dignity. That's it. We do not want to speak about this and get in detail because we're happy... There is nothing to change. There was never anything there. So, I'm confused when people comment, ‘You did this to somebody’. But no, that family was never there, that person (referring to Raj Babbar) was never there in his life. So, I'm not sure why that question is coming up now, 30 years later.”

Previously, Prateik had expressed his desire to reconcile and make amends with his family. In the latest interview, he said, "When the time is right, I will chat about this. Let's just leave it the way it is for now. It's a bit complicated.... It's extremely complicated for the time being and as Priya mentioned, when I am ready to talk about things that I haven't before and that need to be spoken about, it will clear the air, not just for me, but for everybody, even that family”.

Here, Priya defended Prateik's decision not to discuss his family issues, citing his traumatic childhood experience of losing his mother when he was “two weeks old”. She questioned the right of others to comment on his life.

They also mentioned that they were unfazed by the buzz and were focusing on being happy for their future.

Prateik's new name

The actor has changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil, embracing his late mother's identity and letting go of his father's name. He says he isn't worried about any challenges it could bring. “I'm not thinking of any of that. I'm just thinking about what makes me and my soul feel better, and what makes my heart smile, not thinking if it will negatively affect my career. I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad. It feels like a new chapter.”

About the couple

Prateik tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14. The couple got married in the presence of close friends and family at his mother, the late actor Smita Patil’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding, captioning the post, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik”.

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot in January 2019. However, they got officially divorced in January 2023. The actor made his relationship with Priya Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2023.