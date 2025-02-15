Raj Babbar's daughter Juuhi on Prateik Babbar not inviting family to wedding with Priya Banerjee: ‘He was influenced’

Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee made it official with an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day. After Prateik’s half-brother, Aarya Babbar, revealed to Etimes that none of the Babbars were invited to the wedding, his half-sister Juuhi Babbar Sonii also spoke to Bombay Times about it. (Also Read: Prateik Babbar has not invited his dad Raj Babbar to his wedding, claims half-brother Aarya) Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married at an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day.

Juuhi Babbar Soni on Raj Babbar not being invited

Juuhi told the publication that while she’s not ‘defending Aarya’, she understands that he’s ‘hurt, like everyone else’. She also claimed this was a ‘sensitive topic’ in the family even before Prateik was born.

She said that right now, he’s ‘surrounded by people’ who have ‘influenced him’, adding, “But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us — absolutely not. Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him. The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else — someone desperate for publicity and importance.”

Juuhi also claimed that the Babbars have such a ‘dominating presence’ that people are ‘intimidated’. “Everyone knows that my mother (Nadira Babbar) has always been with Prateik. It’s such a strong and dominating presence that people get intimidated, thinking we will take the attention away on his special day. Bhai, behen ya baap koi importance lenge? Hum bas yeh chahte hain ki hamara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe — that’s all that matters to us (Brother, sister or father won’t take away attention. We just want him to be peaceful and happy),” she said.

Juuhi also mentioned that there is no animosity between Prateik and the family, hoping there will be other occasions for them to celebrate together. Aarya also told the publication that he doesn’t ‘understand’ why they weren’t invited, claiming that someone ‘overpowered his brain’.

The Babbar family

Raj was married to Nadira from 1975 to 1983. After meeting Smita Patil on their 1982 film Bheegi Palkein set, he left Nadira to marry Smita. Their son Prateik was born in 1986. Smita died soon after from complications during childbirth at age 31. Raj and Nadira reconciled a few years later—they have a son and daughter. This is Prateik’s second marriage; he was married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways in 2023 after being married for a year.