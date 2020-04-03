Prateik Babbar’s wife Sanya Sagar on rumours of living separately: ‘I really don’t wish to entertain such talk’

bollywood

Actor Prateik Babbar’s wife Sanya Sagar has refused to confirm or deny rumours that their marriage has hit choppy waters. When asked to comment about the reports that they have been living separately for the last few weeks, she gave a rather cryptic response.

SpotboyE recently reported that all was not well between Prateik and Sanya. When they reached out to her for a response, she said, “Who gave you my number? And who gave you this news? And why are you calling me for this? I really don’t wish to entertain such talk.”

Earlier, the website reported that Sanya was missing from the Babbars’ Holi celebrations as well as Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner, while Prateik was not invited to the shows of her play Julius Caesar, in which she played Portia. The couple has also unfollowed each other on social media.

Prateik and Sanya began dating in early 2017 and the actor popped the question at a music festival in December that year. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lucknow in January last year.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2018, Prateik had said that he was blessed to have Sanya in his life. “She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life,” he said.

On the work front, Prateik’s last Bollywood release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

