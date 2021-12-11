Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing house, with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as neighbours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married and will soon be moving into their new house in Juhu, Mumbai. The sea-facing property is located in the same building which also has Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as residents.

A video of the property overlooking the beach has been shared on the web. It shows large glass walls in between pillars to give an uninterrupted view of the sea. At present, blue panels are put up on parts of the building as construction work goes on.

Earlier, Anushka had congratulated Vicky and Katrina with a mention of their new house. She had shared a picture of the newly-married couple on her Instagram Stories and written, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Anushka's apartment is reportedly built on an area of over 7,000 square feet and is on the 35th floor of the building. Some reports suggest Vicky and Katrina will be living on the 8th floor.

Before marriage, Vicky was living with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena and brother Sunny Kaushal in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Another newly married couple Rajkummar and Patralekhaa and Chitrangada Singh were also living in the same complex.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Only close friends and family were a part of the heavily guarded wedding which was a three-day affair including a mehendi and sangeet.

Sharing the first pictures as bride and groom, the actors had written on Instagram, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”