Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a beautiful home in Mumbai.
bollywood

Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's living space with French mouldings, tropical-inspired walls

  Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a lovely home with their daughter Vamika in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are almost always travelling due to his hectic schedule as a cricketer. However, they also often share glimpses into their home in Mumbai.

In a recent video, Virat and Anushka were seen talking about their Covid-19 fundraiser and their plans on how they hope to help those in need. However, you might have not noticed that the video was shot at their home.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their home.
The coral wall behind them with tropical details was instantly recognisable from another picture that Anushka had recently shared on her Instagram page. In that photo, she was seen taking a mirror selfie while posing in some comfy clothes, taking a break from caring for her newborn daughter Vamika.

The French moulding walls.
The chinoiserie style wall is painted with large tropical leaves of banana plant and some birds of paradise. Two jewel-toned sofas and two Anthropologie-style large mirrors are also seen resting against a wall. The centre table is round and black and a yellow tufted loveseat rests next to it. Anushka is a big plant lover and has a large fiddle leaf fig in one corner of this living space.

However, this colourful, tropical room does not seem to be the only lounging area in their home. The couple has also shared pictures of a more formal setup with impressive, grey walls with intricate French mouldings. There is an entertainment room with wooden flooring and wooden panelling on the walls.

Anushka often poses for photos in this room. Many of her glamorous shots before events are also clicked here.

Anushka and Virat are currently in England. She shared a picture from her new hotel room on Saturday, which appeared to be right next to a cricket stadium. These days, their daughter Vamika is also travelling with them. She was born in January but the couple has decided not to reveal her face to fans.

