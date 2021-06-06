Neha Kakkar gets birthday love from Rohanpreet Singh, gifts include cakes and bag of Cheetos

Singer Rohanpreet Singh went all out to celebrate the 33rd birthday of his wife, singer Neha Kakkar. He shared a photo with her, writing a long note to wish her.

"Hey my love my queen & the @nehakakkar today is your birthday mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I will care for you more than I have so far. You look lovely to me in every moment. I promise to give you all the happiness).. I’m honored to be your husband. I promise to love you each and every minute of our lives. Happy birthday my love. I hope when you read this, you will smile!! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine!!! God bless you nehu my queen," he captioned his post. In the photo, Neha was seen in a dull green and white printed top while Rohanpreet was seen in a white shirt.





Neha also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse at the way Rohanpreet had decked up their home for her midnight birthday celebrations. She got him to pose with the gift hamper he had got her, which also included a bag of cheetos.

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

Neha was a contestant on the second season of Indian Idol in 2005. However, she rose to fame with her song Second Hand Jawaani in the film Cocktail in 2012. She later sang hit numbers such as Aankh Maare, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more. She is currently a judge on the 12th season of Indian Idol.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year after dating for just a few weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON