Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar gets birthday love from Rohanpreet Singh, gifts include cakes and bag of Cheetos
Singer Neha Kakkar turned 33 on Sunday.
Singer Neha Kakkar turned 33 on Sunday.
music

Neha Kakkar gets birthday love from Rohanpreet Singh, gifts include cakes and bag of Cheetos

  • Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh on Sunday. He got her large balloons, a cake and some snacks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Singer Rohanpreet Singh went all out to celebrate the 33rd birthday of his wife, singer Neha Kakkar. He shared a photo with her, writing a long note to wish her.

"Hey my love my queen & the @nehakakkar today is your birthday mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I will care for you more than I have so far. You look lovely to me in every moment. I promise to give you all the happiness).. I’m honored to be your husband. I promise to love you each and every minute of our lives. Happy birthday my love. I hope when you read this, you will smile!! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine!!! God bless you nehu my queen," he captioned his post. In the photo, Neha was seen in a dull green and white printed top while Rohanpreet was seen in a white shirt.


Neha also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse at the way Rohanpreet had decked up their home for her midnight birthday celebrations. She got him to pose with the gift hamper he had got her, which also included a bag of cheetos.

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

Neha was a contestant on the second season of Indian Idol in 2005. However, she rose to fame with her song Second Hand Jawaani in the film Cocktail in 2012. She later sang hit numbers such as Aankh Maare, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more. She is currently a judge on the 12th season of Indian Idol.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year after dating for just a few weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar rohanpreet singh

Related Stories

Neha Kakkar auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol.
Neha Kakkar auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol.
music

On Neha Kakkar's birthday watch her audition reel for Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • On Neha Kakkar's 33rd birthday, we are bringing you the video of the very first time we saw her on television. Neha auditioned for Indian Idol when she was studying in Class 11.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar shared a throwback video from Uttarakhand.
Neha Kakkar shared a throwback video from Uttarakhand.
music

Neha attempts to meditate but fails in throwback video, Rohanpreet reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar shared a throwback video from Uttarakhand. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh showered her with love in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.