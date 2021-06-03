WTC Final: Virat Kohli leaves for England with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika - See Photos

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday took off for the United Kingdom for the much-awaited World Test Championship final followed by a five-match Test series against England. Virat Kohli & Co boarded the flight from Mumbai where several cricketers, along with the Indian captain, were clicked at the airport.

As the BCCI has allowed the players to travel with family members, Kohli was spotted with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The trio was captured on camera as they headed towards the airport.

Photos of Virat and Anushka, and other cricketers, were shared on social media by Mumbai-based Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla. “Team India snapped at Mumbai airport as they fly to England,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures.

ALSO READ | Won't be surprised if England give grassy pitches but expect an 'Indian summer': Sunil Gavaskar

ALSO READ | New Zealand opener breaks Sourav Ganguly's 25-year-old record

Kohli, in a QnA session on Instagram, had already stated that he and his wife Anushka have decided to keep their daughter away from social media and hence, they seemed to be taking care of that while deboarding the team bus.

The Indian contingent touched down in England on Thursday. Opener KL Rahul took to Twitter and shared his photo with his luggage after getting off the flight.

The members of the team will now undergo a mandatory quarantine before resuming practice in England. They will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the WTC Final, which kickstarts on June 18 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Before leaving for the tour, Kohli had said that the unit has prepared well for the final, adding that they are ‘going to win it’.

“We have worked hard for the finals there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that we were probably gonna be the first team to be featuring in the final because of the way we have played Test cricket in the last few years. So, for us, it’s just about keeping those standards high and it’s like football. If you win one Champions League, you don’t stop working hard, you want to win 2 and 3 and 4. So, this is exactly our mindset. If you have made it to the final once, we absolutely going to win it,” Kohli had said in the virtual presser on Wednesday.