Chehre teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi present criminal side of all humans; Rhea Chakraborty still missing

Emraan Hashmi has shared the first teaser for his upcoming movie Chehre. The film, directed by Rumy Jafry, also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

In the teaser, one hears Annu Kapoor talking about the real nature of human beings and how there is no one on earth who has not committed a crime in their lives. Emraan talks about how the innocent one is just someone who hasn't been caught for doing wrong. Amitabh, however, rues how the judiciary in the country only gives rulings, never justice.

The film also stars Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D'Souza. Until last year, even actor Rhea Chakraborty was a part of the movie. She had even shared photos of her first look pictures from the sets. However, once the promotional material and posters started trickling in last month, Rhea was nowhere to be spotted. When asked about her absence from posters and other materials, the representatives of the film declined to comment to Hindustan Times's queries.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year in relation to the drug angle in the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She spent close to a month in jail and was later released on bail. Rumy had often given interviews about Rhea's condition and future in the film industry through last year.

Recently, upon the release of the film's poster, Sushant's fans had called for a boycott of the movie. All of it, even though Rhea no longer seems to be part of the film.

Chehre will be Amitabh's first release since the success of his Amazon Prime Video release, Gulabo Sitabo. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and in Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma's daughter Samiera on 16th birthday with a pic: 'You call me Bebo Ma for a reason'

Emraan also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and others. His last release was The Body with the late Rishi Kapoor.