No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days

A new poster for the upcoming film Chehre was unveiled on Tuesday, and like the last one, there was no mention of Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in the film on it.

Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released on April 30 in theatres. A teaser will debut on March 11. "No comment," was the official response to Hindustan Times' queries to the film's publicity team about Rhea's absence.

Neither Amitabh nor Emraan tagged Rhea in their promotional social media posts, although Emraan tagged himself.





Rhea was involved in the high-profile investigation into the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in June 2020, and the Mumbai Police in its initial investigation ruled his death a suicide. The case has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea has been accused by Sushant's family of abetting his suicide. She has denied the accusations, and after spending nearly a month in jail on drugs-related charges last year, was released on bail.

Her Chehre director Rumi Jaffery said in an interview to SpotboyE last year that she had become 'withdrawn' after the public backlash. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say," he said.

In recent weeks, she's been spotted publicly more often. She made a return to Instagram on International Women's Day earlier this week. "Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa," she wrote in her caption. It was her first post since August.

