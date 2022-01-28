Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chitrangda Singh giggles as Kunal Kapoor wears lehenga after losing bet, Karan Johar wants him as Poo in K3G 2. Watch

Karan Johar shared a new advertisement featuring Kunal Kapoor and promised him the role of Poo if a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is made. Watch it here.
Kunal Kapoor starred alongside Chitrangda Singh in a new ad.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Chitrangda Singh and Kunal Kapoor appeared together in an advertisement for a hospitality brand. The video begins with them playing golf and it is soon revealed that he is wearing a heavy lehenga underneath his polo T-shirt, as a result of having lost a bet with her.

Kunal asked a giggling Chitrangda, “Can I change now?” She shrugged and replied, “Looks good on you.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar complimented Kunal and joked that he will be cast as the new ‘Poo’, the character made famous by Kareena Kapoor, if a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is made. “If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo! #LooksGoodOnYou,” he tweeted.

Replying to Karan’s tweet, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna quipped, “After this, I am wondering what you wear to the gym @kapoorkkunal? #LooksGoodOnYou.”

Kunal was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire as the Mughal emperor Babur. The show also starred actors Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bamba and Aditya Seal, among others.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal looked back at his ‘interesting’ journey in the film industry and its ups and downs. “I think I have pretty much gone through the whole cycle of success and failure. When I was starting off, I had friends in the industry that said, ‘Don’t become an actor, it’s very difficult for outsiders, have a Plan B in place if you are becoming an actor.’ Then, when Rang De Basanti happened and a bunch of Yash Raj films happened, I was suddenly the next big thing. Then those films didn’t work and I was finished. Now, I have reached a place where everyone is saying, ‘He is such an interesting actor, we want to see more of him’,” he said.

