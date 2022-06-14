Chitrangda Singh: OTT is braver than films when it comes to love and relationships

Chitrangda Singh is happy with the response her latest project, Modern Love Mumbai has been receiving. And what this proves, according to her, is that OTT handles subjects like love and relationships much more maturely than films.

“It is true. The content on OTT is different and more mature than the one in films. There, I still feel there is a certain kind of formula, kind of scripts made for the big screen and mass market. OTT is a little more brave to experiment,” shares the 45-year-old, who was earlier seen in Bob Biswas opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

She goes on to add that when it comes to films, makers today are relying on hit and miss toascertain what exactly do the viewers want, “There is allowance for realism on the web. And for audiences today at home who are watching it, they expect that in the content. It’s a lot more mature, a lot more brave and experimental. There is still a lot of uncertainty about what people want to watch on the big screen. The makers think ‘is it this or that formula’ They are gauging what that change is all about, it’s still going on.”

Singh’s anthology Cutting Chai featured her with Arshad Warsi, and talked about marriage. “The reaction has been very good. We were slightly nervous when we started off, and even before starting it, we knew there will be an immediate comparison with the western counterpart of the show. Even our directors were feeling it. I remember before the trailer launch when we were together, we were wondering how’s it gonna be. But it’s been such a warm response. I am very happy about it,” Singh gushes.