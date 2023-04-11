Chitrangda Singh recalls getting ‘bad roles’ in films, switched to writing: 'Uss samay main kuch nahi kar rahi thi'

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her love for filmmaking. She recalled switching to writing film scenes around 2015 to 2016 after not being offered roles of her choice. She said she had only ‘bad roles’ coming to her at that point. Also read: Chitrangda Singh says a fan named her the owner of his home, sent deed to her house

Chitrangada Singh opens up about becoming a producer, thanks Sudhir Mishra.

Chitrangda Singh made her acting debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. It was directed by Sudhir Mishra who later inspired Chitrangda to write her scenes in his film Inkaar. In 2018, she turned producer for Shaad Ali's directorial Soorma.

Talking about how her interest in filmmaking began, Chitrangda said during an interaction with Mashable India, “To be honest there was this pit in between when I was getting offered some very bad roles. So, uss samay main kuch nahi kar rahi thi (during that time, I wasn't doing anything at all). I think this is around 2015-2016. I had started writing long back and I have to thank Sudhir (Mishra) for that because for Inkaar's scene with Arun Rampal, where I confront him in the bathroom, I had a lot of suggestions and inputs about how she will feel and whatever...”

“So, he (Sudhir Mishra) said ‘You know why don’t you write it’. I was like ‘Do you mean I write the scene?’ He was like ‘Yeah write if this is what you are thinking is good input. You have a good mind do it’. I went and wrote it and he shot it like that. What you see almost 80% of it is written by me,” added Chitrangda.

Chitrangda Singh moved to Mumbai in 2010. She starred in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Desi Boyz (2011), and I, Me Aur Main (2013). She recently starred in Gaslight, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. It also had Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Gaslight offers nothing new. If anything, it bores you, and makes you smirk at places where you feel the attempt was to scare you. The overall premise of the film isn't that bad but the execution and the predictable first 15 minutes itself ruin the whole experience.”

