Chitrangda Singh says a fan named her the owner of his home, sent deed to her house: 'It was very scary'

Chitrangda Singh recently recalled one crazy and scary encounter with a fan. The actor, who has been active in the entertainment industry for the past 17 years, has appeared in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Desi Boyz (2011), and I, Me Aur Main (2013) after making her debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. She said that though she has not had many crazy fan encounters in all these years, there was one that left her scared. Also Read| Chitrangda Singh: OTT is braver than films when it comes to love

Chitrangda said that a fan once gifted his house to her, but what scared her more was that he even knew the address to her house. She recalled the incident in a recent interview when asked about crazy fan encounters.

The actor told ETimes, "There was one scary one. Someone had sent me legal papers of his land where he had transferred the ownership of it to me. He also knew my address so it came directly to my house in Mumbai. It was very scary."

Chitrangda also said that she feels she still has a lot to do as an actor. She said, "I think every actor would feel that he/she has not been utilised to their fullest potential till the end. I also feel the same. I don’t think I have done enough work. The number of films I have done has not been enough for me to explore what I am capable of, forget other people. I would love to be pushed and put into uncomfortable places to bring out my best as an actor."

Chitrangda was last seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the crime thriller Bob Biswas, which released on ZEE5 in December last year. She will be next seen in Gaslight, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. The film is expected to release by the end of this year.

