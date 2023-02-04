Actors Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani get married. See first pics from wedding

Actor Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of hockey player Komal in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, on Saturday tied the knot with her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Several pictures of the newly wedded couple surfaced online on Saturday. (Also Read | Chak De India girls have a reunion at Chitrashi Rawat's wedding celebrations)

For the wedding ceremony in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Chitrashi wore a golden and red lehenga. She also opted for traditional jewellery. Dhruvaditya complemented her in a beige sherwani and red turban. In the pictures, the duo gave different poses.

In one of the photos, Dhruvaditya gave a kiss on Chitrashi's forehead as she smiled. They also posed for the camera as they flashed finger hearts. The couple also posed with their family members in one of the pictures. They also laughed and flashed the peace sign for the lens.

Earlier, Chitrashi had shared pictures and videos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Her friends from the film and television industries including Sayantani Ghosh Delnaaz Irani, Vidya Malvade, Moonmoon Banerjee, Shilpa Shukla, and Tanya Abrol, among others were part of the festivities.

Talking about her wedding with Bombay Times, Chitrashi had said, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings. We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun."

"We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge (We had thought to do a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (it only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends," she had also added.

Apart from the sports drama Chak De India, Chitrashi has also starred in several films such as Fashion and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Dhruvaditya is also an actor. Fans have seen him in films such as The Grey, Flight, and the web series Damaged. He and Chitrashi worked together in the film Prem Mayee.

