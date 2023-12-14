Chris Gayle grooves to hook step of Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya, Shah Rukh Khan reacts: We'll meet up, dance together soon

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted after cricketer Chris Gayle danced to his song Lutt Putt Gaya from the film Dunki. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan club of Shah Rukh posted a clip of Chris Gayle dancing along with a woman. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple with daughter Suhana Khan, offers prayers a week ahead of Dunki release)

Shah Rukh reacts to Chris' dance

Shah Rukh Khan lauded Chris Gayle after he danced to Dunki song.

In the clip, Chris did several steps from the song. He smiled as he danced. Re-posting the clip, Shah Rukh wrote, "And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank you my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha."

About Lutt Putt Gaya song

Last month, Shah Rukh unveiled the Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya, the first track from the film. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata (If I jumped more during the song, I would have flown away). I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega (I hope this romance will definitely put up a tent in @taapsee and your hearts)."

He also added, "@arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023." The song opens up the chapter of Hardy (Shah Rukh) when he falls for Manu (Taapsee Pannu) as she stands up for him against the world.

More about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. Dunki is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

