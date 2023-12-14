close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple with daughter Suhana Khan, offers prayers a week ahead of Dunki release

Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple with daughter Suhana Khan, offers prayers a week ahead of Dunki release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 14, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple comes a week ahead of the release of his third film of the year after Pathaan and Jawan – Dunki. Watch video.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers on Thursday. Taking to X, news agency ANI posted a video in which the father-daughter duo was seen inside the temple premises. They were accompanied by Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi for a 3rd time in a year ahead of Dunki release)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at Shirdi Sai Baba temple.
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

Shah Rukh visits Shirdi with Suhana

In the video, Suhana Khan was seen walking ahead with Pooja behind her. For the temple visit, Suhana wore a green suit and matching dupatta. Pooja opted for a beige outfit. Shah Rukh followed them inside the temple premises. He was seen in a white T-shirt, denims and a jacket. The actor also wore a cap and glasses.

Shah Rukh greeted fans

Before entering the gate, Shah Rukh greeted his fans--waved at them, folded hands and blew kisses. As he entered the gate, he smiled, shook hands and then greeted a person. He also spoke to a few people as he walked.

Shah Rukh's visited Vaishno Devi Temple recently

Shah Rukh's visit comes a week ahead of the release of his comedy-drama Dunki. Recently, he had visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media in which he was seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security. Previously, too, he visited the temple before the release of Pathaan in January and also before the release of Jawan.

About Dunki

Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 21. It also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

