Anushka Sharma shares happy moments with Santa Claus on Christmas: 'It was a great day with lots of good food and...'

Anushka Sharma spent some fun moments with Santa Claus as she celebrated Christmas on Sunday. She also shared a few pictures of herself enjoying the festival and wrote that her friends and family were never happy with their looks in group pictures. (Also read: Anushka Sharma promotes brand in new pics after bashing them)

Some of the pictures that Anushka shared gave a close glimpse of her dress – a red top paired with white shirt and denims. She also wore a reindeer hairband to complete her Christmas look. One of the images also showed Anushka sitting behind a person dressed as Santa Claus on a couch.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture.” Celebs like Anand Ahuja, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajkummar Rao were among the first ones to like her post. Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared pictures of her Christmas tree and a special, festive lunch for the day, on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She also shared a bunch of pictures with him on Instagram to mark the ocassion.

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour," she wrote.

"Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER,” she added.

Anushka recently had a cameo in Anvita Dutta's Qala and the appearance was kept a secret. Produced by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, Qala stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan in lead roles and marks Babil's acting debut in films.

Next up, Anushka has a long-awaited project lined up for release. She has been working hard to prep for the role of iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami. She will essay the cricketer's role in Chakda Xpress.

