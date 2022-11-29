Home / Trending / When Rajkummar Rao failed to answer math question posed by Pankaj Tripathi. Watch

When Rajkummar Rao failed to answer math question posed by Pankaj Tripathi. Watch

Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:45 PM IST

In the video, Pankaj Tripathi asks Rajkummar Rao, “What is 2+2/2?”

Pankaj Tripathi asking a math question to Rajkummar Rao. (YouTube/Eros Now Music)
ByArfa Javaid

Applying the BODMAS rule is very important while solving a given mathematical equation to get the correct answer. But, there are times when we forget to apply this simple math rule and add or subtract first before multiplying or dividing or solving the brackets. And this is precisely what Rajkummar Rao did when Pankaj Tripathi asked him a simple math question.

The clip posted on Instagram is from the 2017 multi-starrer film Newton. In it, Pankaj Tripathi asks Rajkummar Rao, "What is 2+2/2?" To this, he immediately answers two by adding two twos and dividing it by 2. The answer was wrong, as he didn't apply the BODMAS rule. As the video progresses, Pankaj Tripathi corrects him by saying, 'Three'. For the unversed, BODMAS stands for Bracket, Order, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has been viewed more than 1.4 lakh times and has received several comments from netizens.

"First do division so 2/2+2=3," posted an individual. "You can't divide if (2+2)/2," wrote another. "Bodmas rule," shared a third. "2+2/2=3. 2+(2/2)=3. 2+1=3," commented a fourth. Many even posted three in the comments section.

    Arfa Javaid

its viral viral video rajkummar rao pankaj tripathi + 1 more

