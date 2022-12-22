Jaideep Ahlawat on Saif Ali Khan: 'Nawaabi unke khoon me hai'

Jaideep Ahlawat has said that royalty is in Saif Ali Khan's blood, and added that the Omkara star loves him a lot. Jaideep will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and was talking about whether Saif suggested his name to Kareena for the film. (Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat on An Action Hero box office: 'No point beating oneself for it')

“Saif loves me a lot. Reading interests him a lot, and he wants to understand the process of actors around him. He is a very sorted person, nawaabi unke khoon (royalty is in his blood).” Jaideep told Dainik Bhaskar

He added, "Kareena is also a dedicated artist. She tries to understand everything. In the starting, I used to be nervous that I was working with a huge star, but she used to tell me 'I am not Kareena on the sets, I am my character'. She could ease out my nervousness in ten minutes."

Jaideep recently wrapped up the shooting for The Devotion Of Suspect X. Apart from Jaideep and Kareena, the film also stars Vijay Varma. It is an adaptation of the murder mystery by Keigo Higashino's book by the same name. Sujoy has directed the film that is being backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

Jaideep was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero that released in theatres. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer. He received wide critical acclaim for his performance in the film. . The Hindustan Times review of the film mentioned him: “Ahlawat with his Haryanvi dialect is once again a masterclass in acting. Even in the scenes where he's just standing there, not uttering a word, you feel his menacing vibe.”

Kareena was recently seen in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chauhan, Laal Singh Chaddha featured Aamir Khan in the titular role. Saif was last seen in the Hindi remake of Pushkar–Gayathri's Vikram Vedha. He starred in the film alongside Radhika Apte and Hreithik Roshan.

Saif has Om Raut's Adipurush lined up for release next. He will essay the role of the antagonist Lankesh. The teaser of the film was widely trolled and the filmmakers have decided to rework on its portions in response.

