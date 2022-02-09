Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do: 'It was a challenge but I had no inhibitions'

Actor Chum Darang, who essays the role of actor Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do, has talked about her role in the film. In a new interview, she also spoke about how 'randomly' she came across the casting ad on a social media platform and texted the film's team. Chum also opened up about getting roles such as a spa employee but she didn't take them up.

Badhaai Do features actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release theatrically on February 11. The upcoming comedy is billed as a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film has been written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

In an interview with Times of India, Chum said, “I saw this casting ad on FB and I randomly texted the team and went for my auditions and it just happened. The character that I am playing, she is such a fun girl and the tag of playing Bhumi’s love interest did not really bother me. It was a challenge to play a role like that but I had no inhibitions. I listened to my director (Harshavardhan Kulkarni) and understood what the team wanted. And I would like to believe that I completed this challenge well."

Chum also spoke about an incident that she faced when she came for the Badhaai Do auditions. Speaking about the roles, she said, “I was offered such roles, like that of a spa employee, and I was scared that if I agreed to do them, I would be typecast. And this is what actors from the northeast fear. Not just in movies, but in day-to-day life as well, things are not easy. When I was called for my audition for Badhaai Do and this was in March 2020, on my way to the venue, two boys shouted ‘corona’ at me and I started crying. For my audition, I had to do a scene that required me to shout and I could actually do it really well because of that incident.”

Badhaai Do, which will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios, has been delayed multiple times in the past owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Rajkummar plays the role of a cop and Bhumi essays part of a physical education teacher. Badhaai Do also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.

