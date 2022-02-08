The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhumi Pednekar explains what's written on her saree, Rajkummar Rao has a hilarious joke ready

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will be the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. On Tuesday, Sony Entertainment Television shared a new promo from the upcoming episode on social media.

In the promo, Bhumi and Rajkummar arrive on the show to promote their upcoming movie, Badhaai Do. Host Kapil Sharma gives Bhumi a compliment on her saree, which has words in different languages written all over it. “You are already so beautiful and what a stunning saree you are wearing today. Wow. What's written on it?," he asked. Bhumi let him know that it says ‘love' in different languages.

“Every time I wear a saree to your show, my film has been a hit,” Bhumi tells Kapil. Rajkummar sees an opportunity for a joke and says, “Pehle batati, main bhi pehen ke aata (Should have told me earlier. I'd have worn one too),” he says, inspiring big laughs from guest Archana Puran Singh.

Also in the promo, Rajkummar Rao teased Kapil for becoming dad to two kids in just 1.5 years. Kapil, instead, mentioned Rajkummar's 'useless' muscular body in the film as he is not romancing Bhumi or beating up goons. “Did you make this body to lift cylinders on set?," he asked the actor.

Also seen on the episode will be film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Krushna Abhishek and Sudhesh Lahiri will also be part of the episode.

Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to 2018's Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Badhaai Do stars Bhumi as a PE teacher and Rajkummar as a cop who enter a lavender marriage. While she has a girlfriend, he seems to be in love with a man.

The film will release this Friday on February 11 in theatres.

