Chunky Panday on men daughter Ananya Panday should date: 'They have to be better than her dad'
Chunky Panday on men daughter Ananya Panday should date: ‘They have to be better than her dad’

Ananya Panday's parents, actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey talk about their idea of the man that the young actor should date. 
Ananya Panday with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:03 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey have shared their views on the men they want their daughter, Ananya Panday to date. They also shared their idea of the perfect man for her.

Ananya's recent film Gehraiyaan lands online on Friday. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Asked to share their idea of the kind of man Ananya would date, Chunky told Pinkvilla, "I feel very bad for the guys because I know my daughters. They are not easy to handle. I have been handling them all my life." Bhavana interrupted to say that Chunky has set the bar high. 

He smiled and said, "I mean, yes. They have to be better than her dad. I have always pampered my girls and always told them to have very very, very high standards and expect the best. I have learned that from Bhavana. Bhavna has been very important in setting the high standard and setting the bar very high."

Bhavana then added that they mean high standards as a person, not materialistically. She also said that watching Ananya's interviews for Gehraiyaan made her happy to see that her daughter still believes in the institution of marriage and the idea of love. 

Also read: Ananya plugs Gehraiyaan on Varun Dhawan's Insta live, he says ‘stop it’

Bhavana has recently wrapped up the shooting for the second season of Netflix's web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the show depicts the lives of Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). The first season, which came out in 2020, also had guest appearances from Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sussanne Khan.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

ananya panday chunky panday bhavana pandey
