Chunky Panday recalls being fed raw butter chicken by wife Bhavana days after wedding

On Star vs Food, Chunky Panday poked fun at his wife Bhavana's lack of cooking skills, and recalled how she once fed him raw butter chicken days after their wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Bhavana and Chunky Panday pose for a selfie.

Chunky Panday narrated the story of when he went to meet his future in-laws before he married Bhavana Pandey, and was told that she'd prepared a feast for everybody, when in fact the food had been ordered in.

Chunky recalled the humorous story in an episode of the discovery+ show Star vs Food, featuring his daughter Ananya Panday as the guest. Ananya came on the show with the objective of preparing some bakery items for her parents and friend, photographer Rohan Shrestha. 

He said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”

After tasting the two dishes that Ananya had prepared, he joked, “See Ananya, I won't blame you if you've gone slightly wrong, because it's a hereditary problem. No one in the family knows how to cook, especially on your mother's side.”

He then took the opportunity to launch into a story. "Let me tell you, when we were getting married… Bhavana is a ‘dilliwali’ and I was invited to their house for dinner. Beautiful butter chicken, Chinese and everything was served… And I ‘dabaoed’ and ate and then Bhavana's mom, nani tells me, ‘Bhavana ne sab kuch banaya hai (Bhavana has made everything)’," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Bhavana protested. “What rubbish, she never said that,” she said, and Chunky retorted, “Don't lie.” He continued, “And then I went to the kitchen to check, and all these ‘dabbas’ from different restaurants… I swear, I said ‘yes’ immediately. Then, on the third day after our wedding, the cook had run away. And I told Bhavana, ‘Why don’t you cook?' She made butter chicken and it was raw."

Also read: Ananya Panday gets treated like an intern on Star vs Food, chef asks her 'don't you go to the gym everyday?'

Chunky and Bhavana tied the knot in 1998. He also made several appearances on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which follows Bhavana, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni as they tackle personal and professional problems. A second season has been green-lit.

