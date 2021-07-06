Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty honours Saroj Khan, says she 'missed OG Akshay Kumar'; watch

A remixed version of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera from her upcoming film Hungama 2 released on Tuesday. The music video of the song stars Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan.

In the song, the duo recreated the iconic pelvic thrusts of the original choreography. Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing black and red separates while Meezaan sports a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa captioned it, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact #Hungama2."

The original song featured in the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari, with Shilpa Shetty and actor Akshay Kumar as the lead pair. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Talking about the reprised version, ANI had earlier quoted Shilpa as saying, "Chura Ke Dil Mera has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 also stars Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

The plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan). A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2, will premiere on Disney Hotstar on July 23.

Shilpa is also a part of Sabbir Khan’s romantic action film Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show Super Dance Chapter 4.