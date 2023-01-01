Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film continues to falter; Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 grows even in 7th week

Drishyam 2, now its seventh week, carried on with its extraordinary run at the box office as it earned around ₹75 lakhs nett on its seventh Friday. The Hindi sequel's overall collections are now at ₹224 crore nett. Meanwhile, the family comedy Cirkus continues to fall as it only managed to earn ₹30.25 crore nett on its second Friday after taking in ₹29.25 crore nett in its first week at the box office. (Also read: Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film has a disappointing first week, earns only ₹29.25 crore)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role, need to have a good second weekend if it aspires to reach ₹40 crore nett in its second week. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the entertainer is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The ensemble cast also includes Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal and Meena. According to the trade website Box Office India, the thriller's collections on its seventh Friday were higher than its previous week. If it continues to bring in audiences of the New Year weekend, it can go on to beat the Hindi collections of Brahmastra which currently stands at ₹230 crore nett.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Drishyam 2 has been beating Cirkus at many of the larger multiplexes across India, even though the comedy is playing in more theatres. The suspense film has had great word of mouth since its release on November 18 and can even go on to match the earnings of Cirkus over this holiday weekend.

The Hindustan Times review of Drishyam 2 had stated, "Justifying the story, an equally captivating screenplay by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Pathak gives Drishyam 2 an edge and doesn't let it go off track. The slo-mo and close-up shots of characters build the tension, and the momentum never breaks. While the first half does have some slow patches, the second half picks up pace and the last 30 minutes makes you clap, cheer, and even blow a few whistles. Drishyam 2 unapologetically throws fully filmy dialogues one after the another and you don't complain, for they just never look off."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON