Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film has a disappointing first week, earns only 29.25 crore

Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film has a disappointing first week, earns only 29.25 crore

bollywood
Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Cirkus box office collection: Rohit Shetty's ensemble comedy, starring Ranveer Singh, failed to excite viewers and managed to earn only ₹29.25 crore nett in its first week at the box office.

Cirkus features actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles.
Cirkus features actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Cirkus, ended its first week at the box office with only 29.25 crore nett. The Rohit Shetty film, which was released over the Christmas weekend, had a opening day of 6.50 crore nett. It earned 6.25 crore on Saturday and 8 crore on Sunday, but from Monday onwards had a sharp drop in collections. (Also read: Cirkus box office day 3 collection: Ranveer Singh film earns in first weekend what Simmba made on its opening day alone)

The ensemble comedy, also starring Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned 1.75 crore nett on Thursday as the numbers continued to fall on the weekdays. If this extends to the second weekend, Cirkus will have a hard time even reaching 40 crore.

The Hindi film also continues to face competition from the Hollywood sci-film Avatar The Way Of Water which has had another solid week after releasing in India on December 16. The James Cameron film is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India if it continues with these kinds of numbers.

According to the trade website, Box Office India, Cirkus's losses can be salvaged only by its satellite, digital and music rights which comes to around 135 crore. The film also received poor reviews from both audiences and critics.

Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus was also said to be inspired by Gulzar's Angoor (1982) which starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Cirkus's ensemble cast included many Rohit Shetty regulars including Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra,Siddharth Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania and Sulabha Arya. Ranveer and Varun also have double roles in the film. Actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, also had a cameo in the song Current Laga.

Along with Cirkus, Ranveer's last two films, 83 (2021) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) have not worked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The love story, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is due to be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. It will clash against Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyan Selvan 2 which wraps up its saga in the second film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh rohit shetty box office + 1 more
ranveer singh rohit shetty box office

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out