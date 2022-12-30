Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film has a disappointing first week, earns only 29.25 crore

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Cirkus, ended its first week at the box office with only ₹29.25 crore nett. The Rohit Shetty film, which was released over the Christmas weekend, had a opening day of ₹6.50 crore nett. It earned ₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹8 crore on Sunday, but from Monday onwards had a sharp drop in collections. (Also read: Cirkus box office day 3 collection: Ranveer Singh film earns in first weekend what Simmba made on its opening day alone)

The ensemble comedy, also starring Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned ₹1.75 crore nett on Thursday as the numbers continued to fall on the weekdays. If this extends to the second weekend, Cirkus will have a hard time even reaching ₹40 crore.

The Hindi film also continues to face competition from the Hollywood sci-film Avatar The Way Of Water which has had another solid week after releasing in India on December 16. The James Cameron film is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India if it continues with these kinds of numbers.

According to the trade website, Box Office India, Cirkus's losses can be salvaged only by its satellite, digital and music rights which comes to around ₹135 crore. The film also received poor reviews from both audiences and critics.

Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus was also said to be inspired by Gulzar's Angoor (1982) which starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Cirkus's ensemble cast included many Rohit Shetty regulars including Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra,Siddharth Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania and Sulabha Arya. Ranveer and Varun also have double roles in the film. Actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer's wife, also had a cameo in the song Current Laga.

Along with Cirkus, Ranveer's last two films, 83 (2021) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) have not worked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The love story, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is due to be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. It will clash against Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyan Selvan 2 which wraps up its saga in the second film.

