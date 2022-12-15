Cirkus song Sun Zara teaser out: Ranveer Singh romances Jacqueline and Pooja

Ranveer Singh has shared a teaser for the second song from his upcoming movie, Cirkus. Titled Sun Zara, it will show Ranveer in double roles, romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. It will release on Friday. (Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh' dancing' to Nattu Nattu will make you want to dance too. Watch)

Sharing the short teaser, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “#SunZara SONG OUT TOMORROW! #CirkusThisChristmas." The teaser begins with glimpses of Jacqueline and Pooja. While Jacqueline is seen in a red top and brown skirt, dancing with Ranveer in the street with a bunch of others, Pooja is seen in a yellow saree, as she is wooed by Ranveer in a tea plantation. Ranveer has a double role in the movie.

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors. It is slated to hit the screens on December 23.

Director Rohit Shetty is working with Ranveer for a second time in Cirkus. Speaking about the film, he said, “Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film.”

"When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility," he added.

Earlier last week, the team shared the film's first song, a dance number called Current Laga Re. It was sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George.

Apart from Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, Cirkus also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, , Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari,and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. The comedy film is set in the 1960s and features Ranveer in a dual role for the film time. Varun too has a dual role. It will be out on December 23, 2022.

